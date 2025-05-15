Imagine it's a scorching summer day and you order an ice cream. Now you're picturing a cozy couch, watching television and enjoying your ice cream but wait! What if you find a lizard tail in that? Did we just ruin it for your? Apologies but it actually has happened with a woman in Gujarat.

Recently, popular ice cream brand Havmor was fined Rs 50,000 after a woman in Gujarat discovered a lizard's tail in her cone ice cream. The incident came to light as she recorded a video of the same and shared it on social media. Just like you, everyone is disgusted!

In the now-viral video, the woman revealed that she had purchased the cone ice cream for herself and her children from one of Havmor’s flagship stores in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area. After consuming one of the ice creams, she had been feeling unwell and vomiting repeatedly.

"We bought four cones. We found this in one of the cones (pointing to the lizard’s tail). I have been vomiting continuously. Thankfully, my children didn’t eat it. If anything happens, we will file a case against the company. Please check the products before consuming them," she said in the video.

As per an NDTV report, citing officials, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where is she is currently under treatment.

Meanwhile, as the woman's social media post alerted the authorties, the ice cream parlour - Mahalaxmi Corner - was sealed for not having a valid license under the Food Safety Act. The company, havmor, was also fined Rs 50,000. However, the ice cream brand is yet to issue a clarification regarding the incident.