‘This hurts to watch’: Internet slams new way of eating pani puri with spoon, fork, WATCH viral video

Golgappa or pani puri is loved for its tangy water, crispy puris and the fun of eating it with hands. But now, a new 'way' is being suggested to eat it in an even more 'fabulous' way.

Shared by the Instagram page PWFA (Priya Warrick Finishing Academy), the video shows a woman eating golgappa with a spoon and fork to keep her makeup intact. The page, which offers personality development and counselling services, often shares content related to grooming and social etiquette. But this new video has sparked a whole debate online.

What's in the viral video?

In the video, the woman is sitting at a table and has crispy puris in her hand and a few small glasses filled with spicy and flavourful water. Initially, she starts eating with her hands like most people. But after a few moments, she stops so as not to ruin her makeup. That's when she changes her approach.

This time, she picks up a puri with the help of cutlery and places it in a bowl. Then breaks it with a spoon, eats small bites and then drinks some water from a shot glass. All this is done carefully, without touching the food directly. According to her, the taste remains the same, just without any dirt or makeup smudges.

Watch the viral video:

The overlay text on the video says, "Ladies, don't ruin your makeup, try this hack!"

"A favourite street dish, best enjoyed with flair. Yes, it is possible to savour Pani Puri without compromising on your makeup or your beauty regimen. Here are some great ways to maintain balance and sophistication while enjoying your favourite flavours. Because fine dining is not just about fine dining," the caption reads.

Social media reactions

"With all due respect, ma'am, I would rather put on another coat of lipstick but not compromise on golgappas," commented one user.

Another user said, "Golgappas are Indian street food—and not everything needs to be eaten with a spoon or fork. There is a special way to enjoy golgappas... you fill them with spicy water and put the whole golgappa in your mouth—that's where the real fun is. Not everything needs to be westernised."

Someone else commented, "This is absolutely unnecessary. It's painful to even watch," while one person said, "My feelings are hurt now."

A viewer said, "I can go without makeup, but I will not insult pani puri like this."

One person demanded, "You have taken away the joy of eating. Stop it. Please."

Another user said, "Oh yes, absolutely!!! Golgappas are life!! And this is just an insult!!!"

