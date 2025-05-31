Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat, four times the size of Buckingham Palace, blends royal history, culture, and modern life in a living heritage site.

India is home to many royal palaces, but the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, Gujarat, stands out for its sheer size and beauty. In fact, this palace is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace in London. Built in 1878 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III and named after his wife Maharani Laxmibai, the palace remains one of the grandest in the world.

Even though it's a palace from the past, it is still the home of the Gaekwad royal family today. Actress Prateik Babbar recently hosted a palace series for Curly Tales and explained that the palace was ruled by the Marathas, not native Gujaratis. Fashion influencer Komal Pandey also visited the site and shared a tour, calling the palace “spectacular”. With 170 rooms, 60,000 square feet of built-up area, a golf course, a cricket ground, and a magnificent Darbar Hall, it’s easy to see why.

A Living Palace Full of Culture, Food and Festivals

Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the current lady of the palace, says that even after years of living there, she is still discovering hidden corners. The palace is a beautiful mix of Indian and European styles, with sandstone from Agra, white marble from Italy, and delicate carvings made by local craftsmen.

One of the most unique parts of the palace is the Pratap Shastra wing, which displays weapons once used by kings. These include the Navdurga Sword, the Nagin Sword (which had a poisonous edge), and the Panjkula Talwar used by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The palace also has a rich food culture. The Gaekwad family enjoys a mix of Gujarati and Maratha dishes like undhiyu, Kathiawadi dal, and dal dhoklo. They even run a special café called Gazra Café, which is managed by the LGBTQ+ community.

Laxmi Vilas Palace is also famous for its massive Garba celebrations during Navratri, where over 40,000 people gather to dance to traditional drumbeats. It is a place where old traditions and modern ideas live together in harmony, making it a royal home that’s both grand and grounded.