In the heart of Delhi, where pollution levels often make headlines, a unique home in Sainik Farms stands as a beacon of hope. This house, owned by Peter Singh and Nino Kaur, boasts an enviably low AQI of 10-15, thanks to its eco-conscious design and sustainable lifestyle practices.

The home is surrounded by an impressive 15,000 plants, creating a natural barrier against pollution and ensuring clean indoor air. Its unconventional construction is equally noteworthy. The couple opted for traditional methods, using lime mortar instead of cement and lime-based finishes instead of modern paints. The roof, made of stone tiles, keeps the interior cool during Delhi's blazing summers.

Beyond its architecture, the house is entirely off-grid, powered by solar energy. Rainwater harvesting and water recycling systems further enhance its self-sufficiency. A 15,000-litre rainwater tank supports irrigation, while the couple’s organic vegetable garden eliminates the need to buy produce from markets.

An innovative approach to stubble, a significant contributor to Delhi's pollution, adds to the home’s green credentials. Instead of burning stubble, they compost it to create fertiliser for growing mushrooms indoors.

This green haven was inspired by a personal crisis. After Nino's battle with blood cancer left her lungs vulnerable, the couple decided to transform their living space into a pollution-free zone. Their journey, guided by Ayurvedic principles and a focus on organic living, turned their home into a model of environmental sustainability.