This hotel has replaced alarm clock with something better to wake you up in the morning

This hotel is using the aroma of their favourite food instead of waking guests with the sound of an alarm clock.

Typically, people rely on alarm clocks to wake up in the morning. Waking up to an alarm clock is rarely enjoyable, regardless of how soothing the tone is, as most people find the abrupt sound unpleasant. However, a hotel company is changing that with an innovative new idea that makes the entire experience less frustrating.

This hotel is using the aroma of their favourite food instead of waking guests with the sound of an alarm clock.

It is called 'Breakfast Alarm Clock'

Instead of using a loud beep, Holiday Inn Express has introduced the world's first 'Breakfast Alarm Clock', which lets guests wake up to the delicious aroma of breakfast.

The alarm clock is like a defuser, which lets guests pick their favourite scent. So, rather than being jolted awake by a loud noise, guests will wake up to the tempting smell of coffee, bacon, or a blueberry muffin.

Availability And Scent Options

This service is now available across all Holiday Inn Express Hotels in Australia and New Zealand. It will soon be introduced to selected hotels in Singapore, Thailand, and Japan.

Depending on where you stay, guests can choose from a variety of scents, including coffee, bacon, and blueberry muffins in Australia and New Zealand; nashi pears in Japan; and mangoes in Singapore and Thailand.

Expert Insights

“Our research revealed that people struggle to sleep well while travelling, and many travellers even skip breakfast, sometimes to save money or due to time constraints. In such situations, this morning scented experience will not only wake them up but also remind them of breakfast," Dean Jones, Vice President (Commercial) for East Asia and Pacific at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said.

“We know that scent has a profound effect. The smell of that first morning coffee or a fresh croissant can instantly change their mood. If this experience is free, travellers will be even more excited," he added.

The Breakfast Alarm Clock experience will begin on October 20, 2025 and is available for a limited time. Hotel management believes this experiment will make mornings more enjoyable for travellers and help improve their daily routines while on the move.

Starting on October 20, 2025, the Breakfast Alarm Clock experience will be available for a limited time. Hotel management believes this experiment will make mornings more enjoyable for guests.

Also read: What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking about