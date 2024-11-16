This marks the end of an era for a train that has served generations of commuters

One of the earliest passenger trains connecting Mumbai to Surat and Valsad, operational since the 1960s, is set to be discontinued by mid-December. The Mumbai-Valsad passenger train (09023/24), known for its iconic non-air-conditioned double-decker coaches, will soon transition into a new chapter as a "restaurant on wheels," according to reports.

According to Western Railway (WR) officials, the decision to discontinue the service comes as the codal life of the last remaining rake nears its end. A WR official told Hindustan Times, “We are working on the possibility of converting one of the non-AC double-decker coaches into a restaurant for nostalgia’s sake.”

This unique restaurant is likely to be set up near Lower Parel railway station on the west side of Platform 1, where there is ample space.

The train, which currently ferries 800-900 passengers daily, has been a lifeline for commuters travelling between Mumbai Central, Borivali, Virar, and other major stops up to Valsad. Many passengers, including suburban season pass holders, preferred this train for its convenience and affordability.

The non-AC double-decker coaches were a distinctive feature, arriving around the same time as the Flying Ranee express. WR was the pioneer in introducing double-decker coaches in the 1860s under its earlier name, Bombay, Baroda, and Central India Railway.

Currently, the Valsad Fast passenger train operates with 18 coaches, 11 of which are double-deckers, each with a seating capacity of 136 passengers. WR already runs similar "restaurants on wheels" at Andheri and Borivali stations, and the upcoming Lower Parel project promises to honour the train’s legacy while offering a unique dining experience.

