This heartwarming viral video of toddler cuddling with German Shepherd will make your day

Screengrab

New Delhi: The Internet is a treasure trove of videos showcasing the sweet friendship bonds between pet parents and their fur babies. And these videos become even cuter when the humans are kids or toddlers who can't keep their hands off their pets. This is precisely what this lovely video captures. An absolutely heartwarming video of little boy and a German shepherd has surfaced on the internet and might leave you teary-eyed. The clip is shared on Instagram by a user named @bethani.muniz and it has amassed nearly 7,000 likes on it so far.

Take a look here:

The video opens with a young boy in a dog cage. Both are wrapped in a blanket, and the dog appears to be delighted with the child. As the clip goes on, the little boy showers love on his best friend – a doggo. "This dog is going to heaven. Love you Stella" reads the video caption.

The video has nearly 80,000 views and thousands of likes. It has promoted netizens to share all kinds of heartfelt comments. Some people also commented that the entire incident is absolutely adorable.

READ: Man draws incredible portrait of Lord Hanuman with sand, viral video impresses internet

"The cutest besties," an Instagram user wrote. "The only type of friend you need in life! I really like it," said another. "There's so much sweetness, I can't handle it! And we can all relate to that feeling." exclaimed a third.

"Seriously, you are the cutest," one user wrote about the young boy. Many people shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the video.

What are your thoughts on the hooman-doggo besties?