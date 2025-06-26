Anam Meerza shared this tip as part of her series Little Changes, Big Impact. Anam said that making frequent payments made her more aware of where her money was going and helped her save more.

Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza revealed how she is saving money by making a small but smart change. In a video on Instagram, she revealed that she has completely stopped using UPI apps and has also deleted Google Pay from her phone.

"This year, I stopped using Google Pay. No UPI. No instant payments. This year, I emptied my UPI accounts, deleted my UPI apps, no balance, nothing," she says in the video.

This helped Anam be more careful with her spending. It was difficult initially. She even had to order coffee from her friends. But, over time, she got used to it.

Interest in "Google Pay" was high on Google India during June 24-25.

Social media reactions

"This is right for you because you are already rich. Only middle-class people like us can understand how convenient it is to have UPI. People should definitely think before spending unnecessarily, but deleting UPI account for this is too much," wrote one user.

"Kaha jaoge itna paisa bach kar udao dusse ko bhi kaamne ka mauka do (Where will you go after saving so much money? Spend some-let others earn a living too!)," came from another.

Some other users appreciated Anam Mirza's initiative.

"This makes a huge difference, been doing this for the last 6 months and now we don't spend much," wrote one user.

"This will definitely make a huge impact", wrote one user, while another wrote, "It's absolutely right to keep a check on expenses."