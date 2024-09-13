Twitter
Viral

This genius, most influential scientist's 1939 letter, warning of atomic weapons, sold for Rs 32.7 crore at...

The original letter, kept in the Franklin D Roosevelt Library in New York, was Einstein's way of informing President Roosevelt about the potential for Germany to be developing nuclear weapons.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 09:56 PM IST

This genius, most influential scientist's 1939 letter, warning of atomic weapons, sold for Rs 32.7 crore at...
A letter signed by Albert Einstein, which was important in the making of the first atomic bomb, was sold for $3.9 million (about Rs 32.7 crore) at Christie's auction. The letter, sent to US president Franklin D Roosevelt in 1939, warned about nuclear weapons and advised the US to start research, eventually resulting in the atomic bomb's development in World War II.

The original letter, kept in the Franklin D Roosevelt Library in New York, was Einstein's way of informing President Roosevelt about the potential for Germany to be developing nuclear weapons. In the letter, Einstein pointed out recent progress in nuclear physics, noting that uranium could be converted into "a new and significant source of energy". He warned that this energy could be harnessed to produce "highly potent bombs".

Einstein, who escaped Europe alongside physicist Leo Szilard because of Adolf Hitler's ascent to power, sensed the pressing need to take action. His letter played a crucial role in convincing the US government to speed up its investigations into nuclear fission, paving the way for the Manhattan Project and the eventual creation of atomic bombs.

Peter Klarnet, a senior specialist at Christie's handling Americana, books, and manuscripts, referred to the letter as "one of the most impactful letters in history." Penned in the summer of 1939, it would alter the war's trajectory and human history significantly by initiating the nuclear arms competition.

As per Business Insider, the sold copy was the only version in private hands. It was part of the collection of the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, bought in 2002 for $2.1 million. Before that, it was owned by publisher Malcolm Forbes, who acquired it from physicist Leo Szilard's estate.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
