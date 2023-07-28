'Don't miss the twist': This funny meme video related to AI will leave you in splits, watch!

This viral video stars Jose Covaco, a well-known video creator, who ingeniously portrays an AI avatar discussing the far-reaching impacts of AI across various domains. With a clever twist, the video takes an entertaining turn when Jose links his AI monologue to a popular Bollywood song.

New Delhi: The remarkable thing about technology is its constant evolution through human ingenuity, propelling us to greater heights of progress. The impact of the technology revolution, which originated with computing and expanded to encompass artificial intelligence and robotics, is now evident in every sphere of human life.

One pressing question on everyone's mind, both experts and laypeople alike, is how the exponential growth of AI will reshape the very essence of being human. It raises profound inquiries about productivity and the concept of free will, stirring curiosity and contemplation.

In an age where AI permeates diverse fields, a particular video has garnered widespread attention, humorously encapsulating the essence of AI. This viral video stars Jose Covaco, a well-known video creator, who ingeniously portrays an AI avatar discussing the far-reaching impacts of AI across various domains. With a clever twist, the video takes an entertaining turn when Jose links his AI monologue to a popular Bollywood song, effortlessly breaking into a playful dance in his AI avatar.

The video's infectious charm and humor struck a chord with viewers, leading to an impressive 489k views and leaving social media users in stitches.

User reactions poured in, expressing delight and amusement. One user enthused, "His expressions and that dance were just fantastic, couldn't stop laughing!"

Another user chimed in, "This was beyond awesome, guru-level creativity right there!"