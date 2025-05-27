In a recent study by a team of scientists from Manchester University, it is predicted that a fungus that can eat humans ‘from the inside out’ will spread at a rapid rate due to this temperature rise, causing a 'Pandemic'. This fungus is 'Aspergillus', common but deadly.

Earth is heating up! Global warming is the biggest crisis right now and we are not prepared for its implications. Global warming is causing the temperature to rise at extreme levels. In a recent study by a team of scientists from Manchester University, it is predicted that a fungus that can eat humans ‘from the inside out’ will spread at a rapid rate due to this temperature rise, causing a 'Pandemic'. This fungus is 'Aspergillus', common but deadly.

What is Aspergillus?

Fungi are of different kinds, including mold and mushrooms. Aspergillus is a type of fungus that has existed for centuries.They grow in environments such as soil, air and decaying matter. They play a natural role in the environment by breaking down dead plants and organic materials. Some of Aspergillus are also in soy sauce. These species are mild.

The 'deadly' Aspergillus

Some species of Aspergillus are very dangerous. Aspergillus fumigatus and Aspergillus flavus are some of its most dangerous species. These fungi are 'air borne' and when inhaled can cause aspergillosis. This causes serious infection in lungs, brains and other organs. The weakened immune people, like cancer patients and organ transplant recipients are at a greater risk compared to healthy people.

The 'spread' of Aspergillus

The researchers from University of Manchester, used computer simulations and revealed the the potential future spread of Aspergillus as the climate crisis increases. They will spread all across the world by 2100, from North America, Europe, China to Russia.

The researchers, in their findings, reveal that Aspergillus fumigatus could expand by 77.5%, even extending till the North Pole. while Aspergillus flavus, which thrives in hot climates and infects crops, may expand by 16%. The World Health organization has already classified Aspergillus flavus as a critical fungal threat.

How is it spread? Aspergillus releases huge numbers of tiny airborne spores. Humans will inhale these every day, and will not show any health issues, as the immune system clears them. But once the body’s immune system fails to clear them, the fungus begins to grow inside the body and will start affecting different organs. Aspergillus mostly affects lungs.

The fungus “starts to grow and basically kind of eats you from the inside out, saying it really bluntly,” van Rijn, one of the reearcher said.

What is really alarming is that despite being so deadly, it is very difficult to diagnose for doctors. The patients will have fevers and coughs, symptoms common to many illnesses.

They are also resistant to many antifungal medications. It also infects a range of food crops, posing a potential threat to food security.