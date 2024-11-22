Located in the heart of Dubai's Business Bay, this luxury home is part of the world’s first Bugatti-branded residential project

Brazilian football star Neymar Junior has splashed out on a new penthouse in Dubai's exclusive Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, worth a staggering Rs 456 crore. Located in the heart of Dubai's Business Bay, this luxury home is part of the world’s first Bugatti-branded residential project.

Neymar’s penthouse is part of the Sky Mansion collection and spans a massive 44,000 square feet. It features a private pool, a car lift for his luxury vehicles, and sweeping views of Downtown Dubai. The residence is designed with a French Riviera-inspired private beach, fitness centre, and a panoramic pool, ensuring a lavish lifestyle.

The Bugatti Residences include 182 homes, with high-end amenities such as a spa, members-only club, and concierge services. Residents also enjoy two private garage-to-penthouse car lifts, valet and chauffeur services, and a chef's table offering tailored dining experiences.

Inside Neymar's penthouse, no detail has been overlooked. The bar area is equipped with a marble counter and wooden panelling, while his bedroom boasts a luxury Lydia-style bed with an ivory headboard, plush linen, and a black and white leather sofa. The living room features polished marble-granite floors, abstract art, and a state-of-the-art Tidal Audio system for immersive sound.

This purchase comes as Neymar Junior embarks on a new chapter with Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal, following his move in 2023.