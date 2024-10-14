Leana, who shares her weight loss journey on her Instagram account, fitzyelifts, discussed how her "belly fat finally disappeared after years of struggling" by eating four to five times a day.

Leana, who shares her weight loss journey on her Instagram account, fitzyelifts, discussed how her "belly fat finally disappeared after years of struggling" by eating four to five times a day. She explained that within two to eight weeks, "you can achieve amazing results, get rid of belly fat, and reveal your muscles." Leana, who lost 7 kg in two months, emphasized that "it’s all about making smarter choices that fit your body without feeling deprived."

She also shared a protein-rich dessert recipe for banana brownies, featuring ingredients like tofu. Leana highlighted the importance of not overlooking dessert when trying to add more protein to your diet. She pointed out that, despite common misconceptions, you don't need to skip sweets to reach your health and fitness goals. Instead, there are ways to make your treats more nutritious, such as adding more protein.

Leana explained how she handles sugar cravings, writing, "Refined sugar can be tough to quit entirely, but reducing your intake is a powerful step, especially if you deal with sugar cravings. One of the best ways to manage this is by replacing refined sugar with natural alternatives. For example, ripe bananas are perfect; the riper they are, the sweeter they become naturally. I personally use other natural sweeteners like orange juice/zest or apples in my desserts, but banana is really my fav."

She continued, "You can also include other natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. This helps balance your blood sugar levels while satisfying cravings, and the complex carbs from the fruit keep you fuller for longer. It’s all about making smarter choices that fit your body without feeling deprived!"

Leana demonstrated her banana brownie recipe in a video, saying, “Refined sugar is blocking your fitness progress. Here is how you can control your sugar cravings: make your desserts using natural sweetness from fruits.”

The recipe includes:

3 mashed ripe bananas

1 tbsp baking powder

150g flour

200g silken tofu

100g melted dark chocolate

Optional: protein powder

Mix all the ingredients together, pour into a cake pan, and bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 180° C (350° F). Each serving contains around 120 calories and 12g of protein, depending on the brands of ingredients used. One of the Instagram user commented on the post, "Yum! This looks good and healthy." Another user wrote, "Luv how convincing u make ur recipes for us! Inspiration level."