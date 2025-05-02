After securing his chemical engineering degree, Ambani pursued an MBA at Stanford University, studying under Nobel laureate Professor Bill Sharpe.

Would you believe if we say Asia's richest individual Mukesh Ambani, took an important career decision after being inspired by a Hollywood film. His journey from academia to leading Reliance Industries was shaped by a cinematic moment that redefined his ambitions. The 1967 Hollywood classic The Graduate starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft left a lasting mark on Ambani, particularly its iconic line: “There’s a great future in plastics.” This phrase ignited his fascination with polymers and plastics, steering him toward chemical engineering. The film’s emphasis on innovation in materials science aligned with his growing interest in future-oriented industries.

From IIT Bombay to ICT Mumbai

Initially admitted to IIT Bombay, Ambani transferred to the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai (formerly UDCT) to specialise in chemical engineering. This shift reflected his determination to build expertise in a field he believed would define industrial progress.

Early Passion for Science and Technology

Ambani’s scientific curiosity was nurtured early, influenced by his father Dhirubhai Ambani’s vision of investing in future-focused sectors. After securing his chemical engineering degree, Ambani pursued an MBA at Stanford University, studying under Nobel laureate Professor Bill Sharpe. However, in 1981, he left Stanford midway to join Reliance’s groundbreaking polyester project, marking the start of his transformative leadership. Ambani began contributing to Reliance during his college years, often heading straight to the office after classes.