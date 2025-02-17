This becomes the first Chinese film to surpass 10 billion yuan globally, breaking records, winning international praise, and boosting China's animation industry.

The Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 is making history as it receives overwhelming praise from audiences worldwide. The film, directed by Yang Yu (known as Jiaozi), has set a new record by becoming the first Chinese movie to cross 10 billion yuan (about $1.37 billion) in global earnings, including presales. According to the ticketing platform Maoyan, this milestone was achieved on Thursday.

Ne Zha 2 had an early screening on Wednesday at the famous Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. As soon as the tickets were made available, they sold out immediately, showing the excitement among international moviegoers. Theater staff noted that the film’s popularity reflects the strong enthusiasm for Chinese cinema abroad.

A New Milestone for Chinese Animation

The film has also set a record for the highest number of admissions in China, attracting over 160 million viewers. It premiered on January 29, during the Chinese New Year holiday, and quickly surpassed Wolf Warrior 2 (2017) to become China's most-watched film. By Sunday, its total revenue, including presales, had reached 8 billion yuan (about $1.12 billion).

As a sequel to the 2019 hit Ne Zha, which earned 5 billion yuan at the box office, Ne Zha 2 continues the story of the beloved mythological character. The film follows Nezha and Aobing as they struggle to regain their physical forms after their souls are saved. With the help of the immortal Taiyi Zhenren, they face new challenges and adventures.

A Boost for China's Film Industry

The film’s success is seen as a positive sign for the Chinese film industry, which struggled in 2024 with declining revenues. In contrast, the 2025 Spring Festival holiday box office has been a major success, with total earnings surpassing 9.5 billion yuan between January 28 and February 4.

Experts believe Ne Zha 2 is a turning point for Chinese animation. Maoyan analyst Lai Li described it as a milestone, highlighting the resilience and potential of China’s film market. The ticketing platform has now raised its box office forecast, expecting the film to cross 12 billion yuan in total earnings.

International Appeal

Beyond its success in China, Ne Zha 2 is also making an impact internationally. Director Jiaozi believes that a film’s success depends on the strength of its storytelling and characters. He expressed confidence that Chinese animation will continue to grow and attract global audiences.

Film expert Yin Hong, vice chairman of the China Film Association, praised Ne Zha 2 for its deep narrative and emotional storytelling. He believes its achievements mark an important step for Chinese animation in reaching a global audience.

With its record-breaking box office run and cultural significance, Ne Zha 2 is not just a movie—it is a phenomenon that is shaping the future of Chinese cinema.