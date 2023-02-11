This female version of Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno 2.0' will soothe your soul, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you are a regular on social media platforms and especially Instagram, then you might be knowing that Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno 2.0' song has been regaining a lot of popularity of late. So, what if we told you that a female version of the original is making the rounds on the internet? Yes, you read that correctly. Among myriad shares of the song, a female version of the song has struck a chord with netizens and is going viral online. The now-viral video was shared by an artist named Sakshi on Instagram and it has amassed more than 7 million views. Before we say anything, watch the clip here:

If you enjoy music, particularly the above-mentioned track, the female version may come as a pleasant surprise. The version was made even more special by Sakshi's melodious voice and her adorable facial expression while she is crooning the song beautifully. "POV: if kahani suno 2.0 had a female version Hope you’ll like this attempt. Show Some love" reads the caption of the video.

Since being shared few ago, the video has raked up more than 7 million views and the numbers are still going up. Netizens took to the comment section and showered love for Sakshi's melodious voice.

Take a look at the comments below:

“kahani suno 3.0 should be created with kaifi and sakshi ,” posted an individual. “Jaise suna mujhe gussa aaya aap par , but changes gaane Jo aapne kiye hai wo accha laga , MAGNIFICENT VOICE,” shared another. “Wow !! A beautiful song !! I had fallen in love with this song I heard it ur voice is marvellous,” wrote a fourth. “I was looking for its female version and finally found this ultimate one” commented a fifth.