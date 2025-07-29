This female forensic doctor is going viral for breaking stereotypes, lifts 120 kgs due to her muscular physique, is the first to..., she’s from...

A female doctor in China is gaining attention on social media for her impressive build and is garnering praise for breaking stereotypes around medical professionals. The forensic doctor, Yanyan, 26, is the first woman forensic pathologist employed in a forensic laboratory in Chongqing municipality.

A female doctor in China is gaining attention on social media for her impressive build and is garnering praise for breaking stereotypes around medical professionals. The forensic doctor, Yanyan, 26, is the first woman forensic pathologist employed in a forensic laboratory in Chongqing municipality, southwestern China, according to The South China Morning Post and has gone viral. Soon after graduating from Chongqing Medical University with a degree in forensic medicine, Yanyan has examined more than 600 bodies in the past three years, taking up sudden or suspicious death cases.

What Yanyan does?

What distinguishes her from others is her impressive strength, as Yanyan can deadlift 120 kg, work with a chainsaw with one hand, and perform a craniotomy in just three minutes. According to her, she goes through tough fitness training which helps her juggle the physical demands of her job, which usually require moving bodies with weights up to 150 kg, according to SCMP.

What makes her popular on social media?

Yanyan has a social media account with 14,000 followers, which she maintains mostly to share fitness routines and what goes behind her work. Her social media handles and her hard work in her daily job are also a way for her to challenge the mindset of the people who do not consider that women are suited for such jobs, night shifts and frequent travel as they consider them too weak.

Gender discrimination

Throughout her career, Yanyan has experienced discrimination existing even now in the medical field, as some institutions preferring male candidates. Also, part of the public at times gives a negative response to her profession, to the extent that some people do not even greet her at all after learning what she does.

Even then, Yanyan does not feel ashamed or hesitates to do her work and says that she brings “justice to the dead” and “peace to their families.” Her husband and both the families of the couple support her profession. Her husband is also a fitness enthusiast. Yanyan also says that her professional and personal experiences make her realise that life is uncertain and fragile and encourage people to cherish every moment.