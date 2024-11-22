The farm produces milk using a unique process that retains the creamy texture of raw milk while ensuring safety

A Scottish dairy is brewing up buzz with what it calls the UK’s most expensive coffee—a £272 flat white. The price may seem steep, but it comes with a unique perk: a share in Mossgiel Organic Dairy.

The exclusive coffee is part of a crowdfunding campaign by Mossgiel Dairy, located in Mauchline, about 25 miles south of Glasgow. The farm’s owner, Bryce Cunningham, aims to raise £300,000 to double the farm’s operations and expand its reach across the UK. Investors who buy 34 shares receive a certificate for the premium flat white, redeemable at 13 coffee shops in Scotland using Mossgiel’s milk.

“This coffee costs nearly 80 times more than the average flat white in the UK, but it’s about more than just the drink,” Cunningham said, reported The Associated Press. “It’s an investment in the future of sustainable farming.”

Mossgiel Dairy, known for its high-quality organic milk, operates on a historic farm once worked by Scottish poet Robert Burns. The farm produces milk using a unique process that retains the creamy texture of raw milk while ensuring safety.

The £272 flat white surpasses the previous record of £265, held by a London café. However, customers splurging on Mossgiel’s coffee will receive the same drink others buy for just £3.10. What sets it apart is the contribution to sustainable agriculture and the farm’s vision.

Shareholders also enjoy benefits like farm tours, discounted milk deliveries, and special event invites. While investments carry risks, Cunningham assures one guarantee: the coffee will not disappoint.

As Cunningham puts it, every sip offers more than flavour—it’s a step toward transforming farming practices for a greener future.