Nita Ambani, the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, recently visited Varanasi to invite Lord Shiva at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple ahead of her son Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant. During her trip, she took the opportunity to explore local cuisine and stopped by a popular chaat shop, where she enjoyed various delicacies. Nita remarked that her husband Mukesh would have relished the food there, highlighting his love for street food.



At the chaat shop, Nita interacted with locals and savored dishes like the famous aloo chaat. She noted, "Mukesh would have loved it," reflecting his fondness for street food experiences. Mukesh Ambani is known to be a regular patron of Mumbai's Swati Snacks, a beloved eatery he visits weekly.



Swati Snacks, a modest quick-service restaurant in Mumbai, is renowned for its authentic Gujarati cuisine and has been a favorite of the Ambani family for three generations. Asha Jhaveri, the current owner, shares in her autobiography that the Ambanis have been loyal customers who cannot go without ordering from Swati Snacks each week. Founded in 1963 by Asha's mother, Minakshi Jhaveri, the restaurant has expanded from a single outlet to four locations—two in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad—along with a cloud kitchen.



The menu at Swati Snacks features traditional recipes that include Mukesh Ambani's favorites such as sev puri, paani puri, and dahi batata puri. One standout dish is panki, made from rice flour and steamed in banana leaves, which costs around Rs 230 and has gained popularity over the years.

Asha Jhaveri fondly remembers the Ambani couple's frequent visits to her restaurant. "Mukesh and Nita Ambani used to visit our joint quite often and would sometimes stand in line to get in," she recalled. Nowadays, they primarily order takeout, with their staff easily recognizable by their uniforms when picking up meals.

The enduring success of Swati Snacks can be attributed to its commitment to quality and consistency. Chef Mayur Gupta emphasises that multigenerational eateries thrive by consistently delivering delicious food that keeps diners coming back. The restaurant prides itself on using fresh local produce and traditional cooking techniques.

In conclusion, Nita Ambani's recent culinary adventures in Varanasi and her family's long-standing relationship with Swati Snacks illustrate their appreciation for authentic Indian cuisine. While Mukesh Ambani enjoys a life of luxury, his love for street food reflects a personal connection to his roots and traditional flavours.