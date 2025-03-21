The dog, who is now dead, has a LinkedIn profile of his own. Mika is a border collie who was not just a pet but a special mate of his owner, Assaf Rappaport, CEO and co-founder of Wiz.

Recently a dog has been gaining attention for a very strange reason. The viral dog is a pet of the owner of a leading IT security firm. The dog, who is now dead, has a LinkedIn profile of his own. Mika R is a border collie who was not just a pet but a special mate of his owner, Assaf Rappaport, CEO and co-founder of Wiz. He even travelled to Rappaport’s offices in Tel Aviv and New York and where everyone cherished him and a doting darling. He was dearly called as Wiz's “Chief Dog Officer.”

Dog’s own LinkedIn profile

Rappaport had been so close to his dog and in order to make his company pet-friendly he offered his employees to bring their own pets to the offices. Mika’s LinkedIn page even went viral on social media. She died in 2024 after which Rappaport paid tribute to her special partner on social media and even called her the “love of his life.”

Mika- a Chief Dog Officer

The role of the pet, Mika, was so special in Assaf Rappaport’s life that he was given an official designation there, that of a Chief Dog Officer (CDO). The role was though symbolic, but he was very playful at work and charmed everyone with his style. The role added a relaxed environment in the otherwise corporate culture. Because of her various roles in the company, a LinkedIn page was dedicated to her describing his many roles. One of her roles was that of a Canine Advisory Board Member at Dazz and Junior Vice President of Canines at Microsoft. Though, the roles were just namesake but that showcased her special place in the office. Her profile even mentions her graduate degree which she earned in a Bachelor of Science in Barking from an Israeli University in Jerusalem, showing her varied skills and a trained lifestyle.

This unique culture of incorporating pets into workplace was a special element of Assaf Rappaport’s Wiz, which was suggestive of its open and embracing culture.

Assaf Rappaport’s Wiz

Wiz is a leading IT security company that works with cloud security software. Wiz has made a prominence place in the cybersecurity sector, especially post its massive deal with tech giant Google. The company’s remarkable expertise and authority in the field had earned it an impressive deal of $32 billion (Rs 2.63 lakh crore) after its acquisition by Google. It was established in 2020 by Assaf Rappaport and four other Israelis-Ami Luttwak, Yinon Costica, and Roy Reznik.