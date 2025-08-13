THIS dog has been named 'world's ugliest,' wins Rs 4 lakh prize in contest, she is from...

Two-year-old Petunia will now feature on limited-edition cans of Mug Root Beer, which sponsored the contest in Santa Rosa, California. The competition has been held for about 50 years and celebrates the imperfections of all dogs. Read on to know more on this.

A two-year-old English-French bulldog mix called Petunia has been crowned the "World's Ugliest Dog." The pup canine, from Eugene in the American state of Oregon, won a USD 5,000 prize (more than Rs 4.3 lakh) during the event held last week at Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California state. Petunia emerged the winner after defeating 10 competitors, including an 8-year-old Chinese Crested and a 13-year-old chihuahua.

Who is Petunia and what is her story?

According to a report by The New York Times, Petunia was rescued from a backyard breeder and hoarder in Las Vegas by Luvable Dog Rescue. She does not have any hair due to the unethical practices of her original breeder. After her win, Petunia will now appear on limited-edition cans of Mug Root Beer, a sponsor of the contest. "I think she's feeling great. She loves all the attention, she loves all the affection, all the humans petting her," Petunia's current owner Shannon Nyman reportedly said. The dog has been described as a "gentle soul who adores other dogs, cats and people."

What is World's Ugliest Dog contest and how old is it?

The World's Ugliest Dog contest has been held for about 50 years, celebrating "the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique," according to its website. The idea for the event came to Petaluma resident Ross Smith in 1971 as a way to generate fundraising money. Many of the dogs who take part in the contest are rescued from shelters and puppy mills. "The contest speaks to the importance of advocating for the adoration of all animals and the benefits of adopting," the contest website says. In last year's edition, an old Pekingese named Wild Thang won the contest, having already been part of five previous seasons.