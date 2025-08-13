Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramayana: Not Ranbir Kapoor's Rama or Yash's Raavana, Nitesh Tiwari's movie will start with Chetan Hansraj, he will be playing Lankesh's...

Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after Jagdeep Dhankar’s resignation, he is a...

THIS dog has been named 'world's ugliest,' wins Rs 4 lakh prize in contest, she is from...

SC on stray dogs: Zeenat Aman, Rupali Ganguly, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shalini Pandey criticise 'removal of protectors', call it 'soulless decision'

DNA TV Show: Did gold prices fall due to Donald Trump's statements?

Coolie: Aamir Khan has only 15 minute cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer, charges THIS whopping amount, per minute he's earning...

Good news for Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm subsidiary gets RBI approval to...

Meet man who once worked at Google, now offers Rs 302216 crore to buy Chrome browser, his business is...

US President Donald Trump heaps praise on PM Modi days after announcing 50 percent tariff, says, 'You can't kick India...'

Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success: 'Film conviction se chalti hai, marketing se nahi' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ramayana: Not Ranbir Kapoor's Rama or Yash's Raavana, Nitesh Tiwari's movie will start with Chetan Hansraj, he will be playing Lankesh's...

Ramayana: Not Ranbir or Yash, but Chetan Hansraj will start film, he will play..

Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after Jagdeep Dhankar’s resignation, he is a...

Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after

THIS dog has been named 'world's ugliest,' wins Rs 4 lakh prize in contest, she is from...

THIS dog has been named 'world's ugliest,' wins Rs 4 lakh prize money

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeViral

VIRAL

THIS dog has been named 'world's ugliest,' wins Rs 4 lakh prize in contest, she is from...

Two-year-old Petunia will now feature on limited-edition cans of Mug Root Beer, which sponsored the contest in Santa Rosa, California. The competition has been held for about 50 years and celebrates the imperfections of all dogs. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 12:48 AM IST

THIS dog has been named 'world's ugliest,' wins Rs 4 lakh prize in contest, she is from...
Many of the dogs who take part in the contest are rescued from shelters and puppy mills.

TRENDING NOW

A two-year-old English-French bulldog mix called Petunia has been crowned the "World's Ugliest Dog." The pup canine, from Eugene in the American state of Oregon, won a USD 5,000 prize (more than Rs 4.3 lakh) during the event held last week at Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California state. Petunia emerged the winner after defeating 10 competitors, including an 8-year-old Chinese Crested and a 13-year-old chihuahua.

Who is Petunia and what is her story?
According to a report by The New York Times, Petunia was rescued from a backyard breeder and hoarder in Las Vegas by Luvable Dog Rescue. She does not have any hair due to the unethical practices of her original breeder. After her win, Petunia will now appear on limited-edition cans of Mug Root Beer, a sponsor of the contest. "I think she's feeling great. She loves all the attention, she loves all the affection, all the humans petting her," Petunia's current owner Shannon Nyman reportedly said. The dog has been described as a "gentle soul who adores other dogs, cats and people."

What is World's Ugliest Dog contest and how old is it?
The World's Ugliest Dog contest has been held for about 50 years, celebrating "the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique," according to its website. The idea for the event came to Petaluma resident Ross Smith in 1971 as a way to generate fundraising money. Many of the dogs who take part in the contest are rescued from shelters and puppy mills. "The contest speaks to the importance of advocating for the adoration of all animals and the benefits of adopting," the contest website says. In last year's edition, an old Pekingese named Wild Thang won the contest, having already been part of five previous seasons.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dubai's Wealthiest Indian: From the streets of Ghatkopar to the glamorous world of UAE, meet this 20,000-crore tycoon who once made his living by selling firecrackers and rakhi
Meet this 20,000-crore tycoon who once made his living by selling firecrackers
Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease
Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due...
Not MS Dhoni, former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin names THIS player as 'No 1 wicketkeeper in the world', his name is...
Mohammed Azharuddin names THIS player as 'No 1 wicketkeeper in the world'
Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; internet say 'that's a whole new level'; Watch
Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; int
New Income Tax Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: What are its key highlights?
New Income Tax Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: What are main points?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE