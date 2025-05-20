A little furry animal, Corgi dog has a Chinese name, Fu Zai, who has tiny legs and loves food just like many humans. The name translates to 'lucky boy' in Chinese who has joined Chinese police force. It has a huge fan base and is most adorable officer.

China is known for its huge electronic market, ‘Made in China’ products and popularising noodles worldover, however, a new craze and sensation in China is not any product, food item or a big startup or even robot but a little furry animal, corgi. This dog has a Chinese name, Fu Zai, who has tiny legs and loves food just like many humans. The name translates to 'lucky boy' in Chinese and indeed he is lucky for the Chinese police force. It even has a huge fan base. From a loved family pet, Fu Zai has become China’s first police corgi which made him win hearts and fans all over social media.

The Corgi, which is a dog breed, is now an internet celebrity, as it works diligently like a real corp at one moment and hunts for its favourite food the next moment. His fun and amazing activities have won the hearts of social media users. He officially joined the Weifang Public Security Bureau in Shandong last October. The corgi is a spirited and enthusiastic animal that has been working as a sniffer dog, as its smelling power is really strong and so it is able to identify explosives quickly and accurately. What has made him special among netizens is its unique personality- quirky ways of doing everything, an adorable charm and a great love for food, which specially makes him popular among foodies.

Corgi’s journey from pet to police official

Fu Zai was like a family member for the family who adopted it but after a police trainer, Zhao Qingshuai, observed him in a park, he became curious. He noticed that he was so keen on food that just by calling his name for it he would come running towards the food. “He couldn’t resist food, which actually showed he had a strong drive to work,” Zhao said in an interview with Chinese state media.

Despite his love for food which usually distracts him, Fu Zai has been a brilliant team member in the Chinese police and nothing less than a useful member. His small size and low center of gravity makes it easy for him to squeeze into constricted spaces which are difficult for the bog dogs to enter. This makes him a valuable asset.