This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

However, there is another important document that functions similarly to a passport and can even allow holders to bypass visa requirements at airports. This document is known as the Seaman Book.

The Seaman Book, also called a Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC), is an official identification document issued to specific professionals, mainly those working in the Merchant Navy, on cruise lines, or as fishermen on fishing vessels. This document is not available to everyone, as it is specifically meant for those whose work requires them to travel internationally by sea. For these individuals, the Seaman Book is as essential as a passport is for regular travelers.

Much like a passport, the Seaman Book includes vital information such as the holder's name, date of birth, nationality, and other personal details. In addition, it records the person's educational qualifications, job title, the name of the ship they are assigned to, and the duration of their journey. This information is crucial for identifying workers on vessels operating in international waters and for facilitating the immigration process at foreign ports.

The Seaman Book plays a vital role in ensuring that maritime professionals can move freely across borders without facing the same visa requirements as regular travelers. It simplifies the process for these workers, allowing them to focus on their jobs rather than dealing with complicated immigration procedures. For anyone working at sea, the Seaman Book is a critical document that enables them to carry out their duties efficiently while traveling internationally.

In summary, while most people rely on passports and visas for international travel, those in the maritime industry have a special document known as the Seaman Book. This document allows them to travel internationally with ease and is a key part of their professional lives.

