This deadly fight between two giant elephants is nail-biting, viral video

In a shocking video, a fierce fight between two elephants has gone viral on Twitter, and it is the most nerve-racking thing you will see today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

This deadly fight between two giant elephants is nail-biting, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: The majority of us grew up hearing tales about the calmness of elephants. Now, the internet has churned out a video that shows how brutal the situation can be when these giants actually get into a fight with each other. In a shocking video, a fierce fight between two elephants has gone viral on Twitter, and it is the most nerve-racking thing you will see today. If it seems difficult to believe, read it again because it is truth.

Twitter user Figen shared the short clip on the microblogging site and it has been viewed over 173,000 times within days of being made available online. In the video, two massive elephants are seen pushing each other and battling with their massive tusks. At one point, they are seen raising their front legs in an attempt to topple one another. 

Figen's video has garnered thousands of likes and retweets already as netizens shared their opinions in the comments section. Several users also proposed their own explanation for the battle between the two tuskers. 

"My guess is that the older and dominant bull has the much longer tusks, while the younger one is challenging his territory," one user speculated. "Whoa!!! "I wouldn't want to referee this match," another joked. 

 

 

Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
Inside photos of Karan Johar's luxurious home designed by Gauri Khan revealed
