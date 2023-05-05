This deadly battle between two elephants is nail-biting, old viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: The numerous elephant videos available on the internet give us the impression that they are gentle giants. Although there are videos of jumbos attacking vehicles, they were provoked to do so. But have you ever witnessed two elephants fighting? If not, today you get to see an elephant fight that will astound you. An old video of elephants fighting in a national park recently went viral again on social media.

A video shared on YouTube by 'The Girl Who Loves Animals' shows two huge tuskers engaged in a deadly fight. Both elephants can be seen combating by lifting their front legs. Take a look here:

The video has amassed a whopping over 243k views and it has taken the internet by storm. In the comments section, people couldn't stop gushing about the uncommon footage. Several users added their own theories to the fight between the two tuskers.

Reactions:

“Makes me wonder what the old fellow was trying to keep the youngster away from...Their body posture clearly showed that the older elephant was seeing the younger one off - but, despite the fact that the younger one gave the older a bloody nose, it seemed more like a stern warning rather than a pitched combat. Also, the younger elephant was showing signs of musth, but the older one just looked irritated.,” wrote a user. “They are so wound up , they could head for the vehicle - especially the weaker one who needs a WIN - bit risky staying so close” commented another. “They can forgive but they can't forget.,” said a third. “There isn't anything "gorgeous" about a fight to the death...potentially!.,” wrote a fourth.

Previously, a video of two full-grown elephants fighting in a national park went viral. The video, provided on Twitter by user @TheFigen, showed both tuskers engaged in a fierce fight. Watch it here: