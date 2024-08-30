Twitter
Viral

This cricketer was in love with singer, went to meet her, jumped from second floor after her husband...

Caught in a precarious situation, Nazar Mohammad faced a critical decision. In a desperate bid to escape, he leaped from the second-floor window, resulting in severe injuries

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 09:14 PM IST

This cricketer was in love with singer, went to meet her, jumped from second floor after her husband...
Pakistani cricketer Nazar Mohammad and renowned singer Noor Jahan
In a story that reads like a suspenseful drama, the life of Pakistani cricketer Nazar Mohammad took a tragic turn after a secret meeting with the renowned singer Noor Jahan. Known for her ethereal beauty and melodious voice, Noor Jahan captivated many, including the cricketer whose infatuation would ultimately lead to his downfall.

Noor Jahan captivated many with her melodious voice and striking beauty. Her allure was such that even the most respected figures couldn’t resist her charm, including cricketer Nazar Mohammad. Known for his flamboyant style both on and off the field, Nazar was drawn into a passionate love affair with Noor Jahan, despite her being married to actor Ejaz Durrani, who was nine years her junior.

One fateful day, Nazar Mohammad, deeply infatuated with Noor Jahan, visited her home under the cover of secrecy. Their rendezvous, however, took a dramatic turn when Ejaz Durrani unexpectedly arrived at the door. Caught in a precarious situation, Nazar Mohammad faced a critical decision. In a desperate bid to escape, he leaped from the second-floor window, resulting in severe injuries.

The injury was not just physical but professional. Nazar Mohammad’s attempt to heal his wounds through unconventional methods led to complications that ultimately ended his cricketing career. The once-promising cricketer saw his future crumble under the weight of his choices.

Noor Jahan, whose early life in India and subsequent move to Pakistan shaped her storied career, continued to be a subject of fascination. Her marriage to Ejaz Durrani, the younger actor she fell in love with after relocating, did not shield her from the fallout of her earlier entanglements.

This tragic episode serves as a stark reminder of how the quest for love and the pitfalls of fame can intersect in unforeseen ways, leading to irreversible consequences.

 

