This cricketer, once most expensive player in IPL, is set to play special role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Telugu film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', directed and written by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shanmukh, and Ajay Ghosh.

'Pushpa 2' has been creating a buzz for a long time. The film was scheduled to release on August 15, but due to a delay in the post-production work, the release date has been now extended to December 6. Many scenes of the film are being re-shot. Amid this, there are strong rumours that Australian cricketer David Warner is all set to do a cameo in 'Pushpa 2'. After the pictures of the shooting at Melbourne Waterfront surfaced, the discussion about Warner's cameo in 'Pushpa 2' has only intensified. The rumors about the cameo first started after David Warner commented on Allu Arjun's post related to the film.

According to reports, David Warner arrived in style at the Melbourne Water Front on Tuesday. Dressed in a white shirt and pants, Warner was seen landing in style from a helicopter with a lollipop in one hand and a golden handgun in the other. During the shoot, David Warner was seen clashing with armed goons and using his handgun. According to foreign media reports, the sub-continental film crew presence is pointing to a possible Bollywood connection. However, no such rumour has been confirmed by the makers of 'Pushpa 2' or David Warner.

It is the second installment in the 'Pushpa' film series and the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise'.