This country will pay you Rs 71 lakh for shifting to offshore islands, but there's a catch

Are you one of those dreamers who yearn to travel abroad or even plan to shift to another country? We know that leaving your homeland and adjusting to a new environment can be quite challenging, not to mention the expenses involved. However, what if we told you that there is a country where you could receive a whopping 71,85,608.81 rupees upon shifting? It may sound too good to be true, but believe it or not, such a country exists.\

Now, you must be eager to know which country extends such a generous offer. Well, that country is none other than Ireland. The Irish Government has initiated this program with the intention of increasing the country's population. This remarkable endeavor is a part of the 'Or Living Island' policy.

Under this policy, settlers who choose to reside on the sparsely populated or deserted offshore islands will receive a significant amount. The program encompasses 30 islands, and its purpose is to support and revitalize the communities residing on these islands, which are often isolated from the mainland. The government will provide a sum of 80,000 euros (approximately 72 lakh rupees) to new residents settling on these offshore islands in Ireland.

Now, you may wonder about the conditions for availing this opportunity. Firstly, individuals must purchase property on one of the 30 offshore islands in Ireland. The property should have been constructed prior to 1993 and remain vacant for two years. Additionally, the 71 lakh rupees provided by the government must be utilised for maintaining the purchased property. This means that the funds should be used to enhance the appearance of the house or even construct a new one.

If you fulfill all the conditions set by the Irish Government and are enticed by this incredible opportunity, you can submit your application starting from 1st July.

Note: It is important to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making such a life-changing decision.