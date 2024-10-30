These policies are designed to create a supportive environment for increasing the birth rate

China's birth rate has been steadily declining, leading the government to introduce various policies aimed at encouraging families to have more children. The State Council of China released new guidelines recently, outlining measures such as subsidies for childbirth and tax cuts for families with multiple children. These policies are designed to create a supportive environment for increasing the birth rate.

The State Council’s 13-point plan includes expanding childcare services, enhancing education, housing, and employment support, and boosting childbirth assistance programs. The government also aims to promote a social atmosphere that encourages child-rearing, with improvements to the childbirth subsidy system as a key focus.

In addition, the Council is advocating for a new cultural approach to marriage and parenting, emphasising the importance of marriage at an appropriate age and shared parental responsibilities. Better maternity benefits, extended maternity leave, subsidies, and enhanced healthcare services for children are also part of the plan. Local governments have been urged to allocate budgets for childcare centres and provide tax relief for these services.

China’s population currently stands at 1.4 billion. However, the birth rate hit a record low last year. Concerned by its ageing population, China is keen to reverse the trend of declining births.

The nation’s demographic profile contrasts with India’s young population, as China faces a significant number of elderly citizens. In 2023, about 300 million people in China were aged 60 or above, making up around 21.1% of the total population, up from around 280 million the previous year.