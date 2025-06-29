According to the state broadcaster, more than 40,000 residents in Rongjiang were evacuated on Saturday.

A heavy-lift drone made a dramatic rescue of a man trapped on a collapsing roof as China's Guangxi region was hit by floods for the second time this week.

Located at the confluence of three rivers and home to 300,000 residents, heavy rains on Saturday submerged half of the already flood-stricken riverside city of Rongjiang, forcing residents to evacuate to higher ground.

Earlier this week, Rongjiang received record rainfall that killed six people and forced more than 80,000 people to flee their homes. The amount of rain in 72 hours was double the city's average rainfall in June.

According to media reports, China is deploying highly advanced technological equipment to rescue people from flooded areas.

In one such movie-like rescue operation, a man was seen being carried to safety by a drone that can reportedly lift a load of 100 kg.

The video of the lucky man's dramatic escape in Guangxi has gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing their amazement about the "incredible" drone rescue.

Watch here

According to the state broadcaster, more than 40,000 residents in Rongjiang were evacuated on Saturday.

How social media reacted:

One user said, "This drone won’t work in the US for a lot of people."

"Wouldn't be of much use in the US, then!" said another user.

"China’s drones now do what half the rescue teams can’t," a third user said.

"It could also be useful for rescuing travellers stranded in the mountains," one user suggested.

Also read: 'Faith has no religion': Video of Muslim woman worshipping at Lord Shiva temple wins hearts online