This country has some of the world’s strictest visa policies, making tourism rare

Turkmenistan, a Central Asian country, is often compared to North Korea for its strict rules. Once part of the Soviet Union (1925-1991), Turkmenistan gained independence and preserved its Turkic culture. Around 60% of its population is Turkic, and the country’s name, derived from Persian, means "Land of the Turks." Its capital, Ashgabat, translates to "City of Love."

Turkmenistan has some of the world’s strictest visa policies, making tourism rare. Citizens also face restrictions on speech, travel, and even photography. Notably, from 1991 to 2006, Saparmurat Niyazov ruled the country, succeeded by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow. Under Niyazov, peculiar rules emerged, like banning young men from growing beards or long hair.

Only men over 70 are allowed to keep beards, according to reports. Additionally, dirty cars and black vehicles are banned in Ashgabat.

Since 1993, Turkmenistan has provided free water, electricity, and gas to its citizens. Each person receives 25 kilowatts of electricity, 50 cubic meters of natural gas, and 250 liters of water monthly, along with 120 liters of subsidized fuel since 2008.

Turkmenistan’s mix of strict rules and unique traditions makes it unlike any other place in the world. A land of contrasts, it remains both fascinating and enigmatic.