This country tops global mustard oil production, contributing millions of tonnes annually and dominating the world market, it is…

This country is the world’s largest producer of mustard oil, contributing over 12 million tonnes in 2023 - 2024.

Mustard oil, celebrated for its rich aroma, flavour, and numerous health benefits, is an essential part of Indian kitchens and traditions. It plays a significant role in cooking curries and is also used in various Ayurvedic therapies.

India is the largest Mustard oil-producing country

India tops the list of mustard oil production. In the agricultural year 2023-24, the country produced about 12 million tonnes of mustard oil.

The states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh play a vital role in its production. The widespread cultivation of mustard seeds, combined with traditional extraction methods and modern oil mills, has established India as the world’s mustard oil powerhouse.

Mustard oil is widely used in northern and eastern India, where households prefer it for everyday cooking. Its sharp flavour, high smoking point, and unique aroma make it ideal for frying, sautéing, and preparing rich curries. Beyond kitchens, the oil is also valued for Ayurvedic massage, skincare, and medicinal uses.

Top 5 Mustard Oil-producing countries in the world

According to 2023-24 estimates, these are the leading producers of mustard oil worldwide:

India: 1,20,00,000 tonnes Bangladesh : 2,50,000 tonnes Pakistan: 2,30,000 tonnes Nepal: 2,00,000 tonnes Myanmar: 1,80,000 tonnes

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, mustard oil is not only a cooking essential but also holds religious and cultural value. It is widely used in traditional dishes and rituals.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, especially in Punjab and Sindh, mustard oil is a staple for cooking, hair care, and massage. Its earthy taste is highly preferred in rural diets.

Nepal

Nepal contributes significantly to mustard oil production, particularly in the Terai region. Mustard oil is part of both food and traditional wellness practices.

Myanmar

Myanmar grows both mustard and sesame crops. Mustard oil is mostly consumed domestically, with only limited export.