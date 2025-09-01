This country tops global mustard oil production, contributing millions of tonnes annually and dominating the world market, it is…

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh
VIRAL
This country is the world’s largest producer of mustard oil, contributing over 12 million tonnes in 2023 - 2024.
Mustard oil, celebrated for its rich aroma, flavour, and numerous health benefits, is an essential part of Indian kitchens and traditions. It plays a significant role in cooking curries and is also used in various Ayurvedic therapies.
India tops the list of mustard oil production. In the agricultural year 2023-24, the country produced about 12 million tonnes of mustard oil.
The states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh play a vital role in its production. The widespread cultivation of mustard seeds, combined with traditional extraction methods and modern oil mills, has established India as the world’s mustard oil powerhouse.
Mustard oil is widely used in northern and eastern India, where households prefer it for everyday cooking. Its sharp flavour, high smoking point, and unique aroma make it ideal for frying, sautéing, and preparing rich curries. Beyond kitchens, the oil is also valued for Ayurvedic massage, skincare, and medicinal uses.
