This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...

Bhutan has built its visa model according to Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), which is why Bhutan is the country with the most expensive visa. Bhutan has a concept of Gross National Happiness (GNP) with which it measures its success.

Many countries bring in new visa rules to improve convenience and streamline travel. While some nations charge a standard fee, some allow visa-free access or to ease the process, even offer quick e-visas. But while we know that the flight tickets take the major amount of traveling cost, there is one country where the visa costs hundreds of dollars. That country is not the United States, the United Kingdom, or even some Arab nation.

The country lies deep in the Eastern Himalayas and has focused on mindful travel. Bhutan has built its visa model according to Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), which is why Bhutan is the country with the most expensive visa.

The Himalayan nation has another unique feature linked with its success and happiness. Unlike other countries which measure their growth in terms of GDP, Bhutan has a concept of Gross National Happiness (GNP) with which it measures its success. This is also applicable to its tourism concept which is based on a “High Value, Low Volume” policy.

What is the Sustainable Development Fee?

Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) is a price charged by governments or organisations to invest in sustainability projects like environmental conservation, or social initiatives. It is levied in the form of a small fee included in services, products, or transactions.

Why does Bhutan’s visa fee is most expensive?

Foreign travellers, except citizens of India, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, must pay a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) of USD 100 (Rs 8,867) per person per night. In 2023, the fee was reduced from USD 200 to USD 100. This is an additional fee along with regular travel expenses like accommodation, meals, and more. This makes Bhutan’s visa the most expensive in the world.

However, the reason behind this huge amount is to protect its natural resources and promote sustainable living. The amount collected as SDF is used for sustainability initiatives, infrastructure development, and environmental conservation projects. The government makes sure tourism money helps locals without harming the environment.