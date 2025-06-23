National flags are more than just symbols of a country, as they reflect the country’s vision, history, and values.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Cyprus, a small but significant island nation located in the Mediterranean Sea. This was PM Modi's first visit to the country, and it has sparked renewed interest in Cyprus’s history, culture, and especially its national flag, which holds a unique place in the world.

Cyprus has one of the most distinctive national flags in the world. Unlike most countries, the flag of Cyprus displays the actual map of the country on it. The flag is white in color and features two olive branches beneath a golden-colored map of the island. The olive branches symbolise peace and unity between the Greek and Turkish communities living in Cyprus, while the map highlights the nation’s identity and geographical uniqueness, according to reports.

National flags are more than just symbols of a country, as they reflect the country’s vision, history, and values. Every flag has a story, and Cyprus’s flag is no exception. It stands out globally not just for its design but also for the message it conveys. It is of unity, peace, and identity.

Cyprus is culturally divided into two parts: the Greek Cypriot south and the Turkish Cypriot north. After gaining independence from British rule in 1960, Cyprus saw increasing tensions. In 1974, Turkey sent its military to the northern region of Cyprus, leading to a division that continues to this day.

The unresolved conflict over Northern Cyprus remains a sensitive issue, especially when Turkey speaks on matters like Kashmir, to which India often responds by highlighting the Cyprus conflict.