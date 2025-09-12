This country Paid Rs 1.26 lakh to Indian woman after she gave births: 'Badhaai rashi on delivery'

After the birth of the child, the government gave her Rs 63,100 every month for the first year.

A video of an Indian woman living in South Korea has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion and comparison between South Korea and India's maternity support systems. Posted by Instagram user @mylovefromkorea17, whose real name is Neha Arora, the video has garnered over 3.5 million views in just one day, and thousands of likes and comments.

Neha Arora, who is married to a South Korean man and recently gave birth to a baby, spoke about the extensive government support she received during and after her pregnancy in South Korea. In her now-viral reel, she detailed the financial support packages that shocked many viewers, especially those in India.

Neha explained in the video that as soon as her pregnancy was confirmed, the Korean government gave her Rs 63,100 for medical checkups and medicines. In addition, they were given Rs 44,030 for public transport expenses, whether it was by bus, taxi or their personal vehicle.

The help did not end here. Neha said that at the time of delivery, she received a lump sum of Rs 1.26 lakh, called "Badhaai Rashi on Delivery".

The financial support continued even after the child was born. She said that after the birth of the child, the government gave her Rs 63,100 every month for the first year. Then Rs 31,000 in the second year and Rs 12,000 per month from the age of two to the age of eight.

The video has gone viral not only because of the generosity of the benefits but also because it has created a wave of debate among social media users.

An Instagram user, Tenney (@cktenny) commented, "If the Indian government gives money for getting pregnant, the population will reach 1 trillion in no time." While, another user said, "It's a good thing because Korea's birth rate is declining."

Others expressed similar opinions and acknowledged the logic behind such government policies in South Korea, which currently has one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

One user made a personal comment praising both the baby and the policy, "Suhan (baby) is so cute. But I want to know if your son has two genes. Please make a video on whether Suhan has Korean and Indian genes," and asked her if her baby behaves like an Indian or a Korean.

However, some users used the occasion to highlight the stark difference in the population dynamics of the two countries. One user said, "Why are Indians criticising our law...brother, we really don't want the government to make us have children because we already have a huge population and if such a scheme is implemented here, then lower class people will start having dozens of children."

The video and the discussion that followed highlight the stark differences in the demographic challenges facing the two countries. While India is currently the world's most populous country and has policies focused on population control, South Korea is struggling with a declining birth rate, which has led the government to offer generous incentives to encourage childbearing

