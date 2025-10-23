FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
This country makes sure everyone has place to live; its is located in...

Switzerland's model is not just a dream, but a testament to its disciplined and well-organised system, which has been developing since the 19th century.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 08:23 PM IST

Adopting an unprecedented approach to poverty, Switzerland, Europe's wealthiest country, has effectively eliminated homelessness and extreme poverty. Viral posts and videos on social media reveal that the minimum wage in Switzerland is 4,000 euros (₹407,856) per month, while unemployment benefits are 80% of the last salary. Furthermore, even minor offenses like throwing a cigarette butt on the street can result in a fine of 300 euros (Rs 30,589).

Switzerland's model is not just a dream, but a testament to its disciplined and well-organised system, which has been developing since the 19th century. The country has a robust social security system that ensures no one sleeps on the streets.

Federal housing policy guarantees that if someone loses their home, the government will provide them with new housing. Currently, 60% of the population benefits from subsidised apartments. Healthcare is virtually free, and unemployed individuals receive up to 80% of their previous salary, as well as free career retraining programs.

According to the Swiss Federal Statistical Office, the country's poverty rate is only 6.6%, reflecting relative poverty rather than absolute deprivation, as no one goes to bed hungry.

The "Clean Switzerland" campaign, which has been running since the 1980s, imposes fines of up to 10,000 francs (about 10,500 euros) for littering and 250-300 francs for throwing away cigarette butts. According to the Ministry of the Environment, this initiative has resulted in minimal waste generation per capita and a recycling rate of over 50%.

In terms of safety, Switzerland is among the top 10 safest countries, according to the United Nations Crime Index. The crime rate is so low that only 10% of police officers carry guns, and even then only in special circumstances.

Similarly, begging in Singapore is illegal under the Destitute Persons Act, punishable by a fine of up to 3,000 Singapore dollars (about 1,800 euros) or imprisonment. The poverty rate in Singapore is also less than 10%, and the government provides housing to 80% of the population through HDB flats.

Although there is no national minimum wage, a progressive wage model ensures that low-skilled jobs earn at least 1,300 Singapore dollars per month.

Singapore's "tough love" policy, which includes a ban on chewing gum, is indicative of its strict approach to maintaining discipline.

With a GDP per capita of US$92,000, Singapore has one of the world's strongest economies. Education is free, and university tuition fees are minimal, although the wealthy have to pay up to 40% in taxes.

