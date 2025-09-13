This country lives in 2018, it is due to..., know about its unique tradition

Ethiopia celebrates the New Year on September 11 or 12. According to its calendar, it is living in the year 2018 which is due to its unique tradition.

Ethiopia has a unique calendar and tradition which is behind universal calendar

This country in East Africa is living in 2018, but this is not a sign of backwardness or ignoring the global pace. This is because of its calendar, which is linked with its age-old tradition, making it different from the universal calendar. Ethiopia celebrates the New Year on September 11 or 12. This is not just to welcome a new year but has deep cultural significance, which unites its communities.

How is Ethiopia’s calendar unique?

Ethiopia’s calendar is unique in the sense that it has 13 months than only 12, and while all its 12 months have 30 days, the 13th month, called Pagum ē, has only five or six days, which depends on the leap year.

Why is Ethiopia years behind?

This seven-year difference is due to a separate way of calculating Christ’s birth. The Ethiopian Orthodox Church calculates Christ’s birth years later than the globally accepted Western Christianity, making Ethiopia’s calendar “behind” compared to the universal time calculation. Despite being behind according to the global standard, it has kept its heritage and tradition ahead of anything else. This unique calendar and time have not hindered the progress of the country.

How does Ethiopia celebrate the New Year?

Their New Year is called Enkutatash, which they celebrate every year on September 11 (or September 12 in leap years). The New Year of Ethiopia marks the end of the rainy season and, according to them, the start of brighter days. The celebrations include blooming Adey Ababa flowers, heartfelt dancing, joyous songs, and family gatherings. Know their significance:

Flowers: Yellow flowers, called Adey Ababa blooms, are symbolic of hope and rebirth. They are seen everywhere during Enkutatash, sent as gifts, and used to decorate homes and churches.

Celebratory Songs: Young girls are dressed in traditional white dresses with vibrant embroidery on them and visit houses and sing blessing songs like Abebayehosh for the new year, making it a community-driven celebration.

Family get-together: Families go shopping to buy items like sheep, chickens, and even oxen for the festival meal. They cook dishes like doro wat, injera, and more.

Spiritual connection: Ethiopians visit the church and offer prayers for peace and prosperity.