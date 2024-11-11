Male tourists are introduced to local girls and an informal wedding ceremony is held. The marriage lasts till the tourist is in the country.

Marriage is considered a boon for some and a bane for others. There is a practice in a country, though illegal, where a male tourist can experience life after marriage for some time and dissolve it after a few days. Yes, there is this act, referred to as ‘pleasure marriage’ where local women are introduced to male tourists and an informal wedding ceremony is held.

Women in several Indonesian villages take up this arrangement in exchange for a bride price. They become a temporary wife and perform both domestic duties and provide sexual services. The pleasure marriage often lasts only for the duration of the tourist’s stay and is dissolved once he leaves the country. In most cases, the women opt for this arrangement to earn a livelihood and support their families.

Pleasure Marriage has become a thriving business in Indonesia, promoting tourism and the local economy. Every year, a large number of tourists come to Indonesia to rent a wife for themselves. Under Indonesian law, contract marriages are illegal, however, pleasure marriage has turned into an industry in the absence of strict regulation. Mostly less-educated and impoverished women get involved in this practice out of economic necessity.

According to reports, middlemen make arrangements for the male tourists arriving in Indonesia. Local girls are lured into this job by promising hefty salaries and a lavish lifestyle. The broker has complete information about the tourists and he introduces the girl to the man after which marriage is held. The girl stays with the man like his wife as long as he stays in the country. During his stay, they spend time together and get legally divorced before leaving the country. The Indonesian government has banned pleasure marriages, however, it is done secretly. The entire process of marriage and divorce is legal.