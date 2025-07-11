This country sets world record for fastest internet speed, beats USA, speed is..., can support 8K broadcast without...

Japan has set a new world record in the world of internet. Its engineers have clocked in a surprising 1.02 petabits per second. As per the TechRadar Pro website, 1.02 petabits is about 1 million gigabits every second and beat USA.

Japan has set a new world record in the internet speed. Its engineers have clocked in a surprising 1.02 petabits per second, the highest internet speed. As per the TechRadar Pro website, 1.02 petabits is about 1 million gigabits every second and compared to the USA, it is almost 3.5 million times faster than the country's average internet speed. Japan’s engineers from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and Sumitomo Electric have achieved this feat in May 2025.

According to a gaming and entertainment website, Dexerto, the engineers used a special 19-core fiber optic cable to transmit data in multiple parallel streams across 1,800 kilometers

What can we do with 1.02 petabits per second?

Japan’s engineers have shattered the record and achieved this remarkable speed. However, its further scope and practical applications are not yet fully explored. According to an estimate, with the internet speed being 1.02 petabits, it can easily support 10 million channels of 8K broadcast at the same time. Also, it can enable global live coverage with absolutely no delay. Apart from this, it can easily download large files like the huge movie libraries in only a couple of seconds. Its efficiency is beyond the usual aspects related to internet speed. One can stream high-resolution videos, including 8K or 16K without any buffering or delays.

The 1.02 petabits speed has been achieved in a lab environment. It is because contemporary internet infrastructure, like fiber optic cables and user devices, lack efficiency to handle such speeds. Hopefully in the future an infrastructure to support such speed may be made. Popular streaming platforms like Netflix have limitations to download big movie libraries. The technology for this level of internet speed would be very costly, which would make it limited to a section of people. Additionally, such high data transfer speeds would also require enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive information from cyber criminals.