In the recent years, Japan has seen a major demographic shift, the population of its pets have outnumbered the population of its children under the age of 15. This trend is due to various cultural, economic, and social factors. This new trend gives a deep insight into the evolving changes in Japanese society in context with its preferences of values and lifestyle. This might be the reason why Japan is witnessing declining birth rate which has attracted global attention. Japan is witnessing a boom in the pet industry.

Behind Japan’s rising pet population

This change is a result of the nation's ageing population and falling birth rate. As more senior citizens live alone or in couples and fewer young families, many are turning to pets for emotional support and company. In many Japanese homes, dogs and cats are regarded as members of the family and are frequently lavished with high-end food, grooming, and even health insurance.

Since Covid-19, Japan is witnessing a steep increase in the number of pets in families. Consequently, the most popular toy poodle costs a whopping 400,000 yen (Rs 3,10,745), which is 1.5 times the cost before Coronavirus. It has been seen that more people started keeping pets during and soon after Covid-19 because of the stress of long periods of social distancing and stimulus checks. The pet boom hit Japan during the high economic growth period of the 1950s and since then, people have been increasingly keeping pets, and some in big numbers.

Earlier, pets were kept for many practical purposes, but now people have started inculcating comfort and more close bonds with them.

Cultural significance of pets in Japan

Dogs which are known for their loyalty have always been part of Japanese households as animals have been deeply embedded in its culture. Shiba Inu has been one of the most loved dogs in Japan. Japan’s Shinto religion sees a strong connection between nature and animals. Japan’s significant urbanization led to changes in family structures and living arrangements due to which small families are now preferring pets over children.