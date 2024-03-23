This country imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on people who pick rocks and sand from its beaches because…

Travellers are warned from gathering rocks or sand from beaches into jars, otherwise, they could face a fine of €3,000 (approximately Rs 2,70,000).

Numerous tourists pick small things from various destinations they visit as souvenirs, for memories of the place and people. However, if you collect sand, stones, and rocks from Lanzarote and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, you will have to pay a whopping fine.

As per Canarian Weekly, Lanzarote is losing about enormous natural matter annually. A similar situation is in Fuerteventura, especially the 'Popcorn' Beach near Corralejo in the north, where visitors collect rocks. Tourists gather around 1,000 kilograms, which is harming the ecosystem.

The authorities at the Lanzarote and Fuerteventura Airports seize numerous material; but it is difficult to know whether or not the sand, stones, or rocks were taken from a protected area; thus, violators evade punishment.

But popcorn sand is much easier to prove, so if someone is found with it at the airport, they are charged with either a serious offence (fines up to €3,000) or a minor offence (fines between €150 and €600), varying on how much of the sand they own.

This is in reply to locals' complaints that the Canary Islands were attaining a breaking point from the massive influx of tourists.

Due to a drought that is damaging the beautiful vacation destination, the Tenerife Island Water Council announced an emergency. Consequently, government representatives have intervened to reduce needless water use. After last year's wildfires, the Canary Island witnessed its warmest February since 1961. Thus, the amount of visitors has continued to increase, and natives are blaming tourists for Tenerife's "complex" state.

