Gold reserves are a cornerstone of national financial stability, providing central banks and governments with a valuable asset to stabilise currency values and weather economic storms. Historically, gold has been a reliable asset, sought after during times of crisis or financial turmoil.

In the late 19th century, the United States pioneered gold reserve accumulation, earning its position with the landmark Gold Reserve Act of 1934. Fast forward to today, and many nations have followed suit, holding substantial gold reserves as a key component of their economic strategy.

The United States holds the largest gold reserve globally, with an impressive over 8,000 tons of gold, specifically 8133.46 tonnes, which accounts for approximately 72.41% of its total reserves. This reserve remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. Historically, the U.S. gold reserves have averaged 8134.81 tonnes from 2000 to 2024, peaking at 8149.05 tonnes in the third quarter of 2001 and hitting a low of 8133.46 tonnes in the third quarter of 2005.



The gold is stored in secure facilities, including the infamous Fort Knox, contributing to the country's financial stability and reinforcing the U.S. dollar's dominance in international trade. The U.S. government's gold reserve is valued at $42.2222 per fine troy ounce, with a total book value of over $11 billion.

The second top gold reserves globally are held by Germany with 3,351.53 tonnes, followed by Italy with 2,451.84 tonnes, France with 2,436.97 tonnes, Russia with 2,335.85 tonnes, China with 2,264.32 tonnes, Japan with 845.97 tonnes, India with 840.76 tonnes, the Netherlands with 612.45 tonnes, and Turkey with 584.93 tonnes. These countries maintain significant gold reserves to mitigate economic risks, ensure financial stability, and promote economic resilience, with some, like Russia and Turkey, increasing their reserves in recent years to bolster their economic positions.