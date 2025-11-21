This country hits MEGA JACKPOT, may become super rich, discovers huge deposit of gold, name is..., not Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia

For the unversed, the official language of Suriname, 'Mini Bihar', is Dutch, but Bhojpuri Hindi is also widely spoken here. About 30 percent of the population is Indian, having migrated to Suriname during the British period to work in the sugarcane fields.

Approximately 15000 kilometers from India, in the jungles of Suriname, a country in northern South America, also considered part of the Caribbean and the West Indies, gold reserves have been discovered. Suriname is the smallest country in South America; however, the region's population is so large by comparison that it is famously known as 'Mini Bihar'.

Gold reserves found in the forests of 'Mini Bihar', six times richer than any other mine in the world

The mine was discovered at the Maria Geralda drill site in southeastern Suriname, approximately five kilometers southeast of the company's Lower Antino camp. According to a report by Indian Defence Review, the reserves found here are of high-quality gold. After drilling 22.5 meters, the gold grading here was 11.88 grams per tonne (g/t). This gold grading is six times richer than any other mine in the world. This means it could prove to be a significant deposit.

These results, as of now, stem from a single drill hole; however, mining will require a large area to be explored. This new mine is located within the Marowein Greenstone Belt, part of the 2-billion-year-old Guiana Shield, which has favorable structural conditions for gold deposits. Annual rainfall exceeding 4,000 millimeters and dense forests also make mining difficult.

Despite this, there is no denying the fact that this discovery has brought significant growth to Suriname, a country where mining contributes about 60 percent of GDP and nearly 90 percent of exports, according to national data. It will be interesting to see how much wealth this new deposit can bring to the country.

Why is Suriname called 'Mini Bihar'?

For the unversed, the official language of Suriname is Dutch, but Bhojpuri Hindi is also widely spoken here. About 30 percent of the population is Indian, having migrated to Suriname during the British period to work in the sugarcane fields and subsequently settled there.

