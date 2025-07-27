This country has no airport, no currency, no crime, people are rich enough to never work, it is...

With just 40,000 people, this tiny country is so safe that no police are required.

Can you imagine yourself living in a country where there is no airport, no national currency, no national language, no need to work for survival, yet everyone thrives and enjoys a high standard of living? Sounds dreamy, right? Well, such a place exists, and it's Liechtenstein, a small and wealthy country in Europe, hidden in the Alps of Austria and Switzerland. With just 40,000 people, this tiny country is so safe that no police are required. It has no foreign debt and still has the highest income per person in the world.

Currency and language

Liechtenstein speaks German and uses Swiss money as their currency. Despite not having its own language and currency, Liechtenstein stands out for its world-class banks and industries.

Viral video:

Recently, a video went viral on social media, showcasing the beauty, peace, and scenic view. The clip of the place has left people curious about this lesser-known gem.

Airport

The hidden gem, Liechtenstein, has no international airport. Travellers fly to Zurich in Switzerland or Innsbruck and then drive inside the country.

No language, no airport, no airport, still it shines though and holds a great position in sectors like banking and tech.

Also read: Terrifying video shows leopard tries to attack biker near Tirupati: 'That man will never...'