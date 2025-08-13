This country has most couples living in live-in relationships without getting married; India stands at…

In many cultures, it is mainly taboo because it challenges the traditional beliefs about marriage.

Live-in relationships are still taboo in many places. Couples living together, sharing their lives, knowing each other better before marriage, have not been accepted socially and culturally everywhere. Although slowly and steadily, many countries have started recognising it, including India.

The country with the most couples living in a live-in relationship

According to a recent study, Sweden has the most couples living together in a live-in relationship. It was noted that around 70 per cent of people in Sweden live together without getting married to each other. It was also noted that at least 40 per cent of couples end their relationship quite soon, while 10 per cent prefer to stay in a live-in for the rest of their life without getting married.

While Sweden holds the first position, Norway has been ranked second in terms of couples living together in a live-in relationship. Following Norway is Denmark, which has acquired the third position.

Where does India stand?

While there is no official data to prove the growing numbers, it has been observed that people have started adapting to this new-age style of knowing each other. After the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Uttarakhand scheme in India, live-in relationships have been recognised legally. It is estimated that 1 in 10 couples are living together in a live-in relationship without getting married.

Why is a live-in relationship taboo?

In many cultures, it is mainly taboo because it challenges the traditional beliefs about marriage. It goes against the norms of families if a man and woman are living together without being married.

Why are more couples choosing a live-in relationship

Even though live-in relationships are given too much respect in society, many are choosing it because it give both men and women the liberty to choose, think and know a person better. Many young couples believe that in order to know someone inside and out before marriage, a couple should travel together and live together.

