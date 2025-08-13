This country has most couples living in live-in relationships without getting married; India stands at…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pavan Malhotra shares how Court Kacheri is different from Maamla Legal Hai: 'Our show has more...' | Exclusive

Shubman Gill set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain? BCCI sent Virat Kohli-like aura message ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Meet Gurtej Sandhu, Indian-origin scientist, who surpassed Thomas Edison in...; Is world’s 7th...

ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance for new savings accounts after outrage; customers now need to...

Stray dogs case: Amid row, bigger Supreme Court bench set to hear matter on...

Trouble for Arman Malik? YouTuber, his two wives summoned by court over...

'He probably felt that...': Robin Uthappa breaks down why Sanju Samson might leave Rajasthan Royals before IPL 2026

This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more

Are US and Russia neighbours? Was Alaska in Russia? Know about Alaska, where Putin and Trump will meet over Ukraine

Virat Kohli responsible for Babar Azam's decline? Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pavan Malhotra shares how Court Kacheri is different from Maamla Legal Hai: 'Our show has more...' | Exclusive

Pavan Malhotra shares how Court Kacheri is different from Maamla Legal Hai

Shubman Gill set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain? BCCI sent Virat Kohli-like aura message ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain? BCCI sent Virat

Meet Gurtej Sandhu, Indian-origin scientist, who surpassed Thomas Edison in...; Is world’s 7th...

Meet Gurtej Sandhu, Indian-origin scientist, who surpassed Thomas Edison in...;

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

HomeViral

VIRAL

This country has most couples living in live-in relationships without getting married; India stands at…

In many cultures, it is mainly taboo because it challenges the traditional beliefs about marriage.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 08:15 PM IST

This country has most couples living in live-in relationships without getting married; India stands at…

TRENDING NOW

Live-in relationships are still taboo in many places. Couples living together, sharing their lives, knowing each other better before marriage, have not been accepted socially and culturally everywhere. Although slowly and steadily, many countries have started recognising it, including India. 

The country with the most couples living in a live-in relationship

According to a recent study, Sweden has the most couples living together in a live-in relationship. It was noted that around 70 per cent of people in Sweden live together without getting married to each other. It was also noted that at least 40 per cent of couples end their relationship quite soon, while 10 per cent prefer to stay in a live-in for the rest of their life without getting married. 

While Sweden holds the first position, Norway has been ranked second in terms of couples living together in a live-in relationship. Following Norway is Denmark, which has acquired the third position. 

Where does India stand?

While there is no official data to prove the growing numbers, it has been observed that people have started adapting to this new-age style of knowing each other. After the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Uttarakhand scheme in India, live-in relationships have been recognised legally. It is estimated that 1 in 10 couples are living together in a live-in relationship without getting married. 

Why is a live-in relationship taboo?

In many cultures, it is mainly taboo because it challenges the traditional beliefs about marriage. It goes against the norms of families if a man and woman are living together without being married.  

Why are more couples choosing a live-in relationship

Even though live-in relationships are given too much respect in society, many are choosing it because it give both men and women the liberty to choose, think and know a person better. Many young couples believe that in order to know someone inside and out before marriage, a couple should travel together and live together.

Also read: Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump extends China tariff truce by 90 days: What it means for US-China trade deals ahead of Christmas season
Trump extends China tariff truce by 90 days: What it means for US-China trade
Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason
Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi; details here
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi
"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH
THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro goes VIRAL
Kay Kay Menon breaks his silence on involvement in ‘vote chori’ campaign, slams Congress: 'A clip from my...'
Kay Kay Menon breaks his silence on involvement in ‘vote chori’ campaign
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE