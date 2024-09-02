Twitter
This country has asked parents to ban this activity for toddlers; it's not...

Sweden's Public Health Agency advises parents to limit this for children to promote better sleep, mental health, and physical activity.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 08:47 PM IST

This country has asked parents to ban this activity for toddlers; it's not...
To keep toddlers safe, this country has asked parents to take this step
Sweden's Public Health Agency released new guidelines advising parents to strictly limit screen time for children especially toddlers on Monday, September 2. According to the recommendations, children under the age of two should not be exposed to any digital media or television. The agency emphasized that very young children should be kept away from screens entirely.

For slightly older children, the guidelines suggest a cautious approach. Kids between the ages of two and five should be limited to a maximum of one hour of screen time per day. The recommendations also advise that children aged six to 12 should have their screen time restricted to just one or two hours daily.

Teenagers are also encouraged to moderate their screen usage. The agency suggests that teenagers aged 13 to 18 should spend no more than two to three hours in front of screens each day.

Sweden's Public Health Minister, Jakob Forssmed, expressed concern about the excessive amount of time children are spending on screens. He highlighted that Swedish teens between the ages of 13 and 16 spend an average of six and a half hours a day using screens outside of school hours. Forssmed pointed out that this heavy screen use doesn't leave much time for important activities like spending time with family, physical exercise, or getting enough sleep.

The minister also warned of a "sleep crisis" among Swedish teenagers, noting that more than half of 15-year-olds aren't getting sufficient sleep. To combat this, the health agency recommends that children avoid using screens before bedtime and that phones and tablets be kept out of the bedroom at night.

The agency backed up its recommendations with research showing that excessive screen use can lead to various health issues, including poor sleep, depression, and dissatisfaction with one's body. The new guidelines are part of Sweden's broader effort to promote healthier habits among young people.

 

