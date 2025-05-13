India is home to around 1.428 billion people, while China has around 1.425 billion population. But do you know, there is one country in the world that has only 27 people, but interestingly, has its own football team and own army.

World population is increasing at a rapid rate. India has surpassed China as the world's most populous country. India is home to around 1.428 billion people, while China has around 1.425 billion population. But do you know, there is one country in the world that has only 27 people, but interestingly, has its own football team. This country is Sealand.

About Sealand

Sealand, official name is Principality of Sealand, is a small country, which is located in England's north sea and is only 10 km from England. It covers an area of 550 square meters and has a population of 27 people. Its currency is Sealand Dollars, has its own army, own flag and as mentioned has its own football team. As it is near the United Kingdom, people here use English.

However, it is a self-proclaimed micronation and its currency is not accepted internationally. It is managed by a King and Queen. This Sealand's status is disputed, neither the United Kingdom nor other countries recognize it as a nation.

Sealand has had a troubled history but has been a popular tourist destination. During World war II, England used this location to defend it against the German forces, mostly as an army and navy fort. After the world war ended, the location was left abandoned. However, A man named Paddy Roy Bates claimed ownership of it in 1967, and declared it as a sovereign country. He named himself as the prince Roy of sealand. He issued his own passport and stamps.

Vatican city is the smallest and the least populated nation in the world, with an estimated population of around 800 people. This independent city-state enclaved within Rome, Italy, is recognized by the global community. There exist self-proclaimed “micronation” in the world including Sealand, Nevada desert called Molossia, which has a population of 33 people. Others are Tokelau, Nieu and Falkland Islands.