This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the scheme

Germany has a child benefit policy of Kindergeld, under which the government pays monthly a little over Rs 25,000 to 29,000 for financial support to raise one or more children. The scheme is available for both residents and foreigners.
Bringing up even a single child in India demands a massive amount of finance. It becomes financially hard for parents to raise a child. Showing concern regarding the same, a Chennai-based couple recently posted on Reddit sharing how financially overwhelmed they have become by raising their baby in the metropolitan city. The parents further said that they have been struggling to save money even as little as Rs 8,000 every month. The couple has a monthly combined earning of Rs 78,000. However, there is a nation whose government offers its citizens monthly financial compensation to help raise their children.
Germany’s government offers a significant support to parents through the Kindergeld policy. A social media creator recently talked about the policy through a fun video on Instagram. The man is shown talking with one of his friends, telling him that though he would love the idea of having kids, the financial burden of raising them are too overwhelming. His friend then explains him about Germany’s Kindergeld policy.
According to the rules, all parents in Germany are eligible to receive child benefits to raise their child. Kindergeld policy ensures a monthly payment given to parents, whatever their income is. It’s the child benefit scheme offered by the government which offers financial support to parents or guardians. As of now, for the first two children the government makes payments of €250 (Rs 25,302) per month, if a third child is born then it is €270 (Rs 27,331), and €290 (Rs 29,345) for additional children. The policy is automatically available for German citizens and foreigners with legal residency are also eligible.
Kindergeld is a financial support offered monthly to parents or legal guardians to compensate the costs of raising children. The scheme is managed by the Familienkasse (Family Benefits Office). The purpose of the policy is to support families with children. This will also encourage equal opportunities for children at all income levels. This also encourages higher education and vocational training.