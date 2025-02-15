Today, it is emerging as one of Europe’s most exciting travel destinations, offering breathtaking landscapes and rich history

For decades, Albania was one of the most closed-off countries in Europe. Under the dictatorship of Enver Hoxha, who ruled from the end of World War II until 1985, the nation was isolated from the outside world. Travel was banned, free speech was crushed, and people lived in constant fear of government surveillance. Albania’s extreme isolation earned it the nickname “Europe’s North Korea.”

That era ended in 1991. Since then, Albania has undergone a dramatic transformation. Today, it is emerging as one of Europe’s most exciting travel destinations, offering breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and a warm Mediterranean climate.

Visitors are drawn to Albania’s beaches, stunning mountains, and ancient cities. The Albanian Riviera, often compared to the famous coastlines of Greece and Italy, boasts crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches, and dramatic cliffs.

The town of Dhermi is a rising hotspot for beach lovers, while the UNESCO-listed town of Gjirokastër showcases Albania’s Ottoman heritage with its stone houses and cobbled streets.

The ancient ruins of Butrint, another UNESCO site, offer a glimpse into Albania’s deep history, spanning Greek, Roman, and Byzantine influences. Meanwhile, adventure seekers can hike through the country’s rugged mountains or explore its lush forests.

Once hidden from the world, Albania is now inviting travellers to discover its beauty. With its mix of history, culture, and natural wonders, this Balkan gem is finally getting the attention it deserves.