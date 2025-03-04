Citigroup Inc., a leading global bank, almost transferred a whopping USD 6 billion into a customer’s account unknowingly. This blunder happened when an employee by mistake copied the customer’s account number and pasted in the space meant for the amount.

The incident took place in Citigroup’s wealth-management division. The amount that was credited in the wealth account by mistake was much larger than the amount intended. The incident was taken notice of the next working day, according to a Bloomberg report.

The error occurred in April, when another similar incident took place where USD 81 trillion were unintentionally transferred to a different account holder. According to the report, the wealth division's error was disclosed to regulators and sparked internal frustration at Citigroup, especially from Andy Sieg, the unit's newly appointed head.

As executives were already working to rectify the initial mistake with senior management and regulators, they were informed of an even larger error, which brought a mix of emotions, including relief, to some managers. In response, Citigroup has implemented a firm-wide system to track and flag large and unusual transactions.

In the Bloomberg report a statement by the Citigroup says it “promptly identified and corrected this inputting error, which had no impact on the bank or our client. Additionally, we have implemented enhanced preventative measures consistent with Citi’s ongoing efforts to eliminate manual processes and automate controls.”

These incidents underscore Citigroup's continued struggles to enhance risk management and internal controls, despite facing regulatory penalties and restrictions due to its subpar systems. Recently, CEO Jane Fraser revised downward a key profitability goal, citing the need to allocate more resources to the bank's "transformation" plan, aimed at revamping operations and addressing regulatory issues.

The mistake brought back uncomfortable memories of Citigroup's 2020 blunder, where it inadvertently sent over $900 million to Revlon Inc.'s creditors. The bank ultimately recovered the funds, but only after a grueling two-year legal ordeal.